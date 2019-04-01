Nagaland Lottery result: Check Dear Affectionate Morning, Dear Hawk Evening results

The Nagaland Lotteries today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the results of the March 31 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Affectionate Morning and Dear Hawk Evening Results below. The April 1 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear AfefctionateMorning Results:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 78E 31034

Cons. Prize 1000/ 31034 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 07438 14509 34946 41377 41428

73968 79871 84232 86852 96138

3rd Prize 500/- 0351 0616 0658 2499 6680 7033 7233 7470 7520 8945

4th Prize 250/- 2257 2847 2972 3327 4004 5927 6122 7817 8273 9016

5th Prize 120/-

0086 1100 2742 3465 4569 5072 5746 6329 8122 9361

0172 1293 2839 3852 4622 5187 5783 6419 8130 9407

0273 1642 2859 3926 4692 5204 5812 6688 8218 9446

0427 1750 2918 3987 4704 5312 5861 7057 8322 9469

0465 1782 3111 4167 4716 5410 5902 7194 8519 9558

0571 1820 3179 4180 4734 5433 5914 7244 8651 9717

0605 1950 3224 4294 4744 5469 6066 7443 9136 9804

0833 2014 3235 4370 4760 5542 6159 7518 9189 9864

1015 2061 3239 4495 4804 5546 6167 7601 9231 9904

1023 2203 3410 4521 4982 5671 6235 7877 9358 9979

Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Hawk Evening Results:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 69D 07421

Cons. Prize 1000/- 07421 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 06538 24693 26245 32515 45175

60121 60767 71395 72194 89024

3rd Prize 500/- 0692 1214 3649 4334 4589 5571 6868 7448 7805 9276

4th Prize 250/- 0922 1931 3727 4159 5961 6299 6942 7497 7644 7710

5th Prize 120/-

0018 0718 1717 2524 4193 4848 6288 7454 8250 9032

0040 0875 1791 2758 4255 4874 6331 7542 8282 9374

0048 0879 2148 2762 4286 4883 6540 7606 8392 9378

0180 1178 2174 3068 4515 4943 6552 7610 8470 9401

0186 1205 2271 3201 4524 5016 6783 7679 8652 9512

0226 1365 2298 3269 4549 5321 6979 8034 8687 9588

0229 1538 2340 3939 4554 5488 7150 8080 8742 9695

0435 1561 2363 3981 4580 5763 7231 8082 8807 9705

0477 1617 2425 4066 4610 5874 7243 8097 8882 9820

0499 1689 2519 4109 4726 6115 7351 8153 8909 9917