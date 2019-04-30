Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC, 10, 12 result 2019 date

New Delhi, Apr 30: The Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC, 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

It has been confirmed that the results would be declared on May 2. The time of the result would be made available soon. The results once declared will be available on http://nbsenagaland.com/ and examresults.net.

How to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC result 2019:

Go to http://nbsenagaland.com/ or examresults.net

or Click on your relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout