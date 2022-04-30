MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana registration begins, exam dates announced

HPCL jobs: 186 vacancies available, where and how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana registration has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The application process for the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 registration has begun and the exams will be held on June 20 2022.

The exams are being held for those students who failed in the Class 10, 12 exams. The online registration for the exams will close on May 15 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 results were announced on Friday April 29 and the overall pass percentage in the MP board Class 10 was 59.54 per cent. In the MP Board Class 12 exam the pass percentage was 72.72 per cent. To register for the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana visit mpsos.nic.in.

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 15:43 [IST]