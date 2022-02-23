MPBSE Class 5, 8 annual exams guidelines 2022
New Delhi, Feb 23: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued detailed guidelines for the Class 5 and Class 8 MPBSE annual exams 2022. More details are available on the official website.
The board will conduct the exams for classes 5 and 8 from April 1 2022. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am in offline mode. The exams will be held for class five students between April 1 and 8. For the class 8 students the exams will be held between April 1 and April 8.
कक्षा 5 वीं व 8वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा दिशा निर्देश
परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण न होने वाले छात्रों को विद्यालय द्वारा अतिरिक्त, शिक्षण दिया जाएगा और परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित होने के 2 महीने बाद विद्यार्थी को पुनः परीक्षा का अवसर प्रदान किया जाएगा
Those students who do not pass in the exam will be given additional tuition by the school, 2 months after the results are declared. After that the student will be given the option to take a re-exam.
Iff the student does not pass in all subjects even after re-exam, the student will be detained in the same class.
No student shall be expelled from school until he or she has completed their elementary education.