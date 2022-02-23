YouTube
    MPBSE Class 5, 8 annual exams guidelines 2022

    New Delhi, Feb 23: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued detailed guidelines for the Class 5 and Class 8 MPBSE annual exams 2022. More details are available on the official website.

    MPBSE Class 5, 8 annual exams guidelines 2022

    The board will conduct the exams for classes 5 and 8 from April 1 2022. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11.30 am in offline mode. The exams will be held for class five students between April 1 and 8. For the class 8 students the exams will be held between April 1 and April 8.

    MPBSE Class 5, 8 annual exams guidelines 2022:

    Those students who do not pass in the exam will be given additional tuition by the school, 2 months after the results are declared. After that the student will be given the option to take a re-exam.

    Iff the student does not pass in all subjects even after re-exam, the student will be detained in the same class.

    No student shall be expelled from school until he or she has completed their elementary education.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 8:54 [IST]
