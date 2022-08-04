India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Money dispute: 16 year old arrested for killing brother

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 04: A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his younger brother over money-related dispute in Raipur district, police said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place at village Nimora on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said a senior police officer.

    Money dispute: 16 year old arrested for killing brother
    Representational Image

    The victim allegedly spent money carelessly and would ask his brother for money often, as per preliminary probe. The two brothers had a spat over the issue on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

    4 killed after van falls into gorge in Maharashtra4 killed after van falls into gorge in Maharashtra

    At night, the accused hit his younger brother with a pickaxe while the latter was asleep, the official said, adding that he has been detained and probe is on.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    killed brother raipur arrested police

    Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X