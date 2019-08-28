  • search
    MHA IB Security Assistant Tier 1 result 2019 released, direct link to download

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The MHA IB Security Assistant Tier 1 result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted on February 17 and March 31, 2019. Those candidates who have qualified are eligible to appear in the Tier-II and III exams.

    MHA IB Security Assistant Tier 1 result 2019 released, direct link to download

    "On the basis of written exam held on 17.2.19 & 31.3.19 (for Jammu & Srinagar centers) for the post of Security Assistant/Executive in IB, the candidates with following roll numbers have been shortlisted for Tier-II & Tier-III exams," says the official notification.

    "Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II & Tier-III exams (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course.

    Attestation Form (AF) & Special Security Questionnaire (SSQ) would be sent to the shortlisted candidates along with interview call letters & the candidates are required to bring along duly filled AF & SSQ at the time of Tier-III exam/Interview." The direct link to download the MHA IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Result 2019 is https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha13/Pdf/Tier-I%20result.pdf.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
