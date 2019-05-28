Menstrual hygiene day: EDMC organises workshop for sanitation and class IV employees

New Delhi, May 28: A sensitisation-cum-training workshop on the topic of menstrual health and hygiene was organised here on Tuesday for sanitation and class IV employees of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The workshop, marking the Menstrual Health Awareness Day, was organised by Delhi-based NGO Sachhi Saheli in collaboration with the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The event aimed to equip this "neglected group of the society with proper education on menstrual health and hygiene as they have the least access to health care services and education", the organisers said.

"You take care of all of us by maintaining hygiene and sanitation and today we are here to impart to you proper knowledge so that you can effectively take care of your personal and menstrual hygiene. I am confident that the knowledge you gain here on menstruation will help you overcome taboos related to menstruation," Surbhi Singh, gynaecologist and Sachhi Saheli's President, said.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by musical and dance performances by students from GGSSS, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, centred around the theme of menstruation awareness. Students of 'Mukhota', the dramatics society from Delhi University, also presented a nukkad natak --"Naari tu Bolegi, Muh Kholegi, Tabhi Zamana Badlega".

Apart from education on menstruation, the workshop also informed about various legal services through DLSA's commitment towards providing free legal aid and services which include providing free lawyers and victim compensation to women, children, transgender, and senior citizens. Kamaljeet Arora from DLSA said that it was important for men to take part in such discussions.

"Men should also participate in such discussions so that they are able to understand and help other women to have sufficient knowledge about periods. Menstruation is a natural process and menstruating girls and women are not impure," Arora said.

The event came to an end with a dance-cum-skit performance by students of GGSSS Shakarpur, who encouraged the audience members to take a pledge in joining the movement to end taboos around menstruation.

