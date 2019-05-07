Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 set to be declared

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 07: The Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 will be declared this week. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There is confirmation that the results would be declared on May 8, tomorrow. The time is yet to be confirmed. The MBOSE HSSLC exam had been conducted between March 1 and March 25 2019.

Last year Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College, Tura had topped the exam with a score of 437 out of 500. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net/meghalaya/

How to check Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019:

Go to www.examresults.net/meghalaya/

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout