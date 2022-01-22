MCC to release NEET PG Counselling round 1 seat allotment: Direct link here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Medical Counselling Committee will today release the final result of the round 1 seat allotment of the NEET PG counselling today, January 22 2022. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The provisional result for round 1 of Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB NEET PG Counselling 2021 was released on Friday. Those shortlisted can report for the admission between January 23 and January 28.

MCC said that all admissions made through online mode will be deemed provisional. It would considered final only after verification of documents at the time of physical joining and the medical fitness at the college.

Colleges will generate resignation letters online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'null and void,' the MCC said. The applicant will be deemed to occupy the seat and round 2 rules will apply. If the candidate is not promoted in round 2, there is no choice to resign, the statement also said.

"Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void' and candidates will be deemed to be occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will be considered as Resignation Letter," the MCC added. The NEET PG Counselling round 1 seat allotment once released will be available on here.

Direct link to check NEET PG Counselling round 1 seat allotment:

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:36 [IST]