YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MCC to release NEET PG Counselling round 1 seat allotment: Direct link here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The Medical Counselling Committee will today release the final result of the round 1 seat allotment of the NEET PG counselling today, January 22 2022. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    MCC to release NEET PG Counselling round 1 seat allotment: Direct link here

    The provisional result for round 1 of Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB NEET PG Counselling 2021 was released on Friday. Those shortlisted can report for the admission between January 23 and January 28.

    MCC said that all admissions made through online mode will be deemed provisional. It would considered final only after verification of documents at the time of physical joining and the medical fitness at the college.

    Colleges will generate resignation letters online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'null and void,' the MCC said. The applicant will be deemed to occupy the seat and round 2 rules will apply. If the candidate is not promoted in round 2, there is no choice to resign, the statement also said.

    "Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void' and candidates will be deemed to be occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will be considered as Resignation Letter," the MCC added. The NEET PG Counselling round 1 seat allotment once released will be available on here.

    Direct link to check NEET PG Counselling round 1 seat allotment:

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X