MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 notification released: First drive since 2010

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: The MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

172 employees for various departments will be appointed from April 8 and this will be the first recruitment drive in a decade. The last Municipal Corporation recruitment was held in 2010.

As per the notification, 81 firemen, 1 station fire officer, 41 clerks, 2 SDEs , 4 JEs , sub-inspectors (enforcement department), law officers, draftsmen, drivers and data entry operators, among others will be hired.

The process will begin on April 8 and the last date to apply and pay the fee is May 5. The application will only be accepted online. The exams will be conducted by the Punjab University.