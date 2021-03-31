YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 31: The MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    172 employees for various departments will be appointed from April 8 and this will be the first recruitment drive in a decade. The last Municipal Corporation recruitment was held in 2010.

    MC Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 notification released: First drive since 2010

    As per the notification, 81 firemen, 1 station fire officer, 41 clerks, 2 SDEs , 4 JEs , sub-inspectors (enforcement department), law officers, draftsmen, drivers and data entry operators, among others will be hired.

    The process will begin on April 8 and the last date to apply and pay the fee is May 5. The application will only be accepted online. The exams will be conducted by the Punjab University.

