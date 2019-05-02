  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manipur Board Class 12 results 2019 date, how to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: The Manipur Board Class 12 results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Manipur Board Class 12 results 2019 date, how to download

    The HSE 2019 result is expected to be declared this week itself. To check the results students would need their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Below we will provide you the steps on how to check your results once they are declared. The results once declared will be available on manresults.nic.in.

    How to check Manipur Board Class results 2019:

    • Go to manresults.nic.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    manipur results

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue