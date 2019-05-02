Manipur Board Class 12 results 2019 date, how to download

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 02: The Manipur Board Class 12 results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The HSE 2019 result is expected to be declared this week itself. To check the results students would need their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Below we will provide you the steps on how to check your results once they are declared. The results once declared will be available on manresults.nic.in.

How to check Manipur Board Class results 2019:

Go to manresults.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout