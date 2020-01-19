Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Mangalore University Results 2019 declared: Direct link, steps to check
New Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 19: The Mangalore University Results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results have been declared for the Under-Graduate programmes such as BA, BCom and BSc. Results to the M.Sc, MA and M.Ed have also been declared. The results are available on mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.
How to check Mangalore University Results 2019:
- Go to mangaloreuniversity.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout