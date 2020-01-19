Mangalore University Results 2019 declared: Direct link, steps to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Mangalore University Results 2019 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been declared for the Under-Graduate programmes such as BA, BCom and BSc. Results to the M.Sc, MA and M.Ed have also been declared. The results are available on mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

How to check Mangalore University Results 2019:

Go to mangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout