MAHE Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2021 admit card released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: The MAHE Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2021 admit card for the first phase has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates should enter their username and password to download the MET 2021 Admit Card. Students should carry with them the printed admit cards to the exam centres.

The MET 2021 will be held in two phases. The first phase would be held from April 16 to 20 for BTech, BPharma and DPharma courses and postgraduate course MSc Clinical Psychology.

The second phase would be held between June 9 and 15. In the second phase the admissions are being held for BPharm, PharmD, BA Media and Communication and all BBA programs. It will also be held for admissions to the postgraduate courses MTech, ME, MPharm programs, PharmD, Post Baccalaureate, MA Media and Communication, PG Diploma in Corporate Communication, MA Film Art an Film Making, Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) programs, MA Audiology, MA Speech Language Processing, MSc Clinical Embryology, MSc Medical Biotechnology, MSc Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, MSc Systems Biology, MSc Genome Engineering, MSc Tissue Engineering, MSc by Research in Life Sciences and MPhil Clinical Psychology.

The duration of the exam has been reduced from 3 to 2 hours. The papers would have 60 multiple choice questions- 15 MCQ in Mathematics, 10 MCQ in Physics, 10 MCQ in Chemistry and 10 MCQ in English. The Chemistry, Maths and Physics will have 5 numerical type questions.

In order to download the admit card, students will first have to select a slot. The MET 2021 admit card is available on Manipal.edu/entracetest.

How to download MAHE Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2021 admit card:

Go to Manipal.edu/entrancetest

Login with your credentials

Book the slot for the entrance test

Download admit card

Take a printout