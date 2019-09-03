Mahalaxmi Vrat 2019: Date, timing, Vrat Vidhi

New Delhi Sep 03: Mahalakshmi Vrat begins on Shukla Ashtami during Hindu month of Bhadrapada which comes after four days of Ganesh Chaturthi Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed for sixteen consecutive days which ends on Krishna Ashtami during Ashwin month (as per Purnimanta calendar followed in North India). Depending on leaped and skipped Tithi during fasting period, total fasting days might reduce to fifteen days or might increase to seventeen days. The Mahalaxmi Vrat or fasting is done appease and seek blessing of Mahalaxmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Goddess Mahalaxmi is the goddess of wealth, prosperity, infertility and auspiciousness. She is the wife Lord Vishnu and has many names like Sri, Padma etc.

The Bhagwad Puranas suggest the birth of goddess Mahalaxmi was during the Samundra Manthan (churning of the ocean). During the Samurdra Manthan Lord Shiva drank the dangerous poison which emerged and saved the world. After that beautiful goddesses and apsaras emerged alluring the gods and the demons. One of the goddesses was Mahalaxmi who accepted Lord Vishnu as her divine consort.

Mahalaxmi Vrat Puja timings

Mahalaxmi Vrat is on Friday, September6, 2019

Moonrise Time: 12.36 pm

Mahalaxmi Vrat Begins: Friday, September 6, 2019

Mahalaxmi Vrat Begins: Saturday, September 21, 2019

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 08.49pm on September 5, 2109

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 08.43 pm on September 6, 2019

Mahalaxmi Vrat Vidhi

The Vrat is performed for 16 days. During this period one worships goddess Mahalaxmi by visiting either her temple or praying at home. The idols of goddess Mahalaxmi are offered roses, lotus, fruits and hoop.

Fasting starts four days after Ganesh Chathurthi and continues till eighth day of Pitru Paksha. During the fasting people can eat fruits and a meal once a day.

One can also can't Mahalaxmi mantras while praying and worshipping.