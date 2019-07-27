  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Live link to check RRB recruitment RRC Group D status 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: The RRB recruitment RRC Group D status 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The link has been activated and will remain active until 11.50 am, July 31 2019. Candidates can see if their application status and check if they are provisionally eligible or rejected. For those candidates, who are rejected, the reasons will be listed. Further the Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) will send an SMS or email, provided in the application to the candidates whose applications are rejected.

    Live link to check RRB recruitment RRC Group D status 2019

    In all there are 1,03,769 vacancies and the first exam would be conducted in September-October 2019. Those who will be employed will get Rs 18,000 as monthly salary along with other allowances. To check application status, candidates must visit rrcb.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb recruitment

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue