LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 expected on this date

New Delhi, Nov 18: The LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

While there is no official date that has been announced as yet, reports indicate that the results would be declared before the end of November 2019. The result could be declared by November 25, 2019.

The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 was conducted on October 30 and 31, 2019. Through this exam, 7,871 vacancies of Assistant Posts in the Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone and Southern Zone are to be filled up.

The LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 will be released region wise. The result once declared will be available on licindia.in.

How to check LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019:

Go to licindia.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout