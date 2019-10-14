LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 begins on October 30 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 will be held on October 30 2019. More details will be available on the official website.

The exam was supposed to be held on October 21 and 22 2019. However now the same has been postponed. The new date for the LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 is now October 30 and 31 2019.

The official notification says, different divisions of LIC of India have issued the notifications on September 17, 2019 for recruitment of Assistants in respective divisions. Notified dates for preliminary examination for all the divisions. Now the preliminary examination for the divisions will be held on October 30 and 31, 2019. All other conditions of clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged." More details are available on licindia.in.