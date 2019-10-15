LIC ADO Mains 2019 result expected by today: Check details

New Delhi, Oct 15: The LIC ADO Mains 2019 result is expected to be declared today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Reports suggest that the result of the Life Insurance Corporation of India Apprentice Development Officer Main Exam 2019 will be declared on October 15. The time is however not clear and an official update in this regard is awaited.

Meanwhile, the LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 will be held on October 30 2019.

The exam was supposed to be held on October 21 and 22 2019. However now the same has been postponed. The new date for the LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 is now October 30 and 31 2019.

The official notification says, different divisions of LIC of India have issued the notifications on September 17, 2019 for recruitment of Assistants in respective divisions.

Notified dates for preliminary examination for all the divisions. Now the preliminary examination for the divisions will be held on October 30 and 31, 2019. All other conditions of clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged." More details are available on licindia.in.