    LIC AAO mains exam 2019 exam pattern, check full details here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 12: The LIC AAO mains 2019 exam will be conducted on June 28. Meanwhile the admit card is available on the official website.

    The mains exam will be conducted on June 28. It would be conducted in two parts. The objective tests are for 300 marks and the descriptive tests are for 25 marks. Both tests would be in online mode.

    LIC AAO mains exam 2019 exam pattern, check full details here

    For the Reasoning ability there would be 30 questions for 90 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for general category is 45 and for SC/ST it is 40. This would be a test of a duration of 40 minutes.

    The number of questions for General Knowledge and Current affairs is 30 and the total marks is 40. The minimum qualifying marks for general category is 30 and for SC/ST it is 27. This would be a test of a duration of 20 minutes.

    For Data Analysis and Interpretation the total marks is 90 and the number of questions is 30. The minimum qualifying marks for general category is 45 and for SC/ST it is 40. This would be a test of a duration of 40 minutes.

    For Insurance and Financial Market Awareness the total marks is 60 and there would be 30 questions. The minimum qualifying marks for general category is 30 and for SC/ST it is 27. This would be a test of a duration of 20 minutes.

    For English Language Letter Writing there would be 2 questions and the total marks is 25. The minimum qualifying marks for general candidates is 10 and for SC/ST it is 9. The test would be for a duration of 30 minutes.

    A total of 590 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive and those who clear the exam may have to go through an interview also. The admit card is available on licindia.in.

    A total of 590 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive and those who clear the exam may have to go through an interview also. The admit card is available on licindia.in.

    How to download LIC AAO mains admit card 2019:

    • Go to licindia.in
    • Click on the e-call letter for AAO
    • You will be redirected to a new page
    • Click on AAP mains call letter live link
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
