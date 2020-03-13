Latest update on OFB Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Result 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 13: The OFB Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held at the various centres across the country. The selected candidates will have to execute a contract of apprenticeship. The apprentices will not be provided with quarters or hostel accommodation by the ordnance factories. During the training, they are however entitled for for medical treatment. The results are available on ofb.gov.in.

How to check OFB Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Result 2020:

Go to ofb.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout