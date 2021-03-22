Last day today: Direct link to apply for AIBE XVI registration

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 22: The AIBE XVI registration ends today. More details are available on the official website.

    The Bar Council will conduct the All India Bar Examination 16 on April 25. The schedule for the exam, including the last date to apply remains tentative and the Bar Council reserves the right to change the same if needed.

    Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances. In that case, any request for refund/adjustment of fees shall not be entertained, the council said in a statement. To register go to https://allindiabarexamination.com.

    Direct link to apply for AIBE XVI registration: http://aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com/registrationtm.aspx

    Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 11:24 [IST]
