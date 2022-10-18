YouTube
    Last date to submit application for National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme extended

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Last date to submit application for National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme (NMMSS) for 2022-23 has been extended till 31 October 2022.

    Representational Image
    "Under the 'National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme' scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage," said a press release from PIB.

    "One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation / renewal in classes X to XII for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is Rs. 12000/- per annum," it added.

    The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - a one stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme.

    Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

    The last date of INO level (L1) verification is 15th November, 2022 and of DNO level (L2) verification is 30th November, 2022.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 20:11 [IST]
    X