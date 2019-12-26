Last date to download SSC JE Exam Marks 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: The SSC JE Exam Marks 2019 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The SSC JE exam was held between September 23 and 27 and the results were declared on December 12, 2019.

A total of 3,77,133 candidates appeared for the examination. The scores will be available under January 23, 2020.

"Candidates may check their individual's marks by using his/her registration no. and registered password and click on result/marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for a period of only one month i.e. from 24.12.2019 to 23.01.2020," says a notice released by the Staff Selection Commission. The marks are available on https://ssc.nic.in.