Last date to download IBPS SO Prelims score card 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The IBPS SO Prelims score card 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results of the Common Written Examination for the Specialist Officers were declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The result link can be viewed until January 13, 2020, following which the same would be deactivated. The score card is available on ibps.in.

Direct link to download: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspl9nov19/resspl9of_jan20/browser_error.php

How to download IBPS SO Prelims score card 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout