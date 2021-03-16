KVS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and important dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The KVS Recruitment 2021 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment on a contractual basis is for RT, TGT, PGT and other teaching and non-teaching posts in various Kendriya Vidyalayas. Candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format.

Eligibility:

PGT All Subjects - Candidate should be Post Graduate with 50% marks. Also with 50% marks B.Ed.

TGT All Subjects - Candidate should be Post Graduate with 50% marks. Also with 50% marks B.Ed.

PRTs - Candidates should be 12th pass or equivalent with 50% marks and 2 years / B.E.I.Ed./JBT.

KVS Recruitment 2021: Important dates

KV Sirsa Recruitment 2021 : 15 March 2021

KV Ludhiana Recruitment 2021: 17 and 18 March 2021

KV ITBP Karera Recruitment 2021 : 15 March 2021

KV Balasore Recruitment 2021 : 16, 17 and 18 March 2021

KV HP Recruitment 2021 : 18 March

KV AFS Gurgaon Recruitment 2021 : 24 March 2021

KV AFS Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 : 22 and 24 March 2021

KV AFS Halwara Recruitment 2021 : 19 and 20 March 2021

KV Saloh Recruitment 2021 : 23 March 2021

KV RDSO Lucknow Recruitment 2021 : 19 March 2021

KV No. 2 Patiala Recruitment 2021 : 17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2021

KV Berhampur Recruitment 2021 : 11 March 2021

KV Jalandhar Recruitment 2021 : 16 March 2021

KV Kapurthala Recruitment 2021 : 18, 19 and 20 March 2021