YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KVS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and important dates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The KVS Recruitment 2021 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    The recruitment on a contractual basis is for RT, TGT, PGT and other teaching and non-teaching posts in various Kendriya Vidyalayas. Candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format.

    KVS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and important dates

    Eligibility:

    PGT All Subjects - Candidate should be Post Graduate with 50% marks. Also with 50% marks B.Ed.

    TGT All Subjects - Candidate should be Post Graduate with 50% marks. Also with 50% marks B.Ed.

    PRTs - Candidates should be 12th pass or equivalent with 50% marks and 2 years / B.E.I.Ed./JBT.

    KVS Recruitment 2021: Important dates

    KV Sirsa Recruitment 2021 : 15 March 2021

    KV Ludhiana Recruitment 2021: 17 and 18 March 2021

    KV ITBP Karera Recruitment 2021 : 15 March 2021

    KV Balasore Recruitment 2021 : 16, 17 and 18 March 2021

    KV HP Recruitment 2021 : 18 March

    KV AFS Gurgaon Recruitment 2021 : 24 March 2021

    KV AFS Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 : 22 and 24 March 2021

    KV AFS Halwara Recruitment 2021 : 19 and 20 March 2021

    KV Saloh Recruitment 2021 : 23 March 2021

    KV RDSO Lucknow Recruitment 2021 : 19 March 2021

    KV No. 2 Patiala Recruitment 2021 : 17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2021

    KV Berhampur Recruitment 2021 : 11 March 2021

    KV Jalandhar Recruitment 2021 : 16 March 2021

    KV Kapurthala Recruitment 2021 : 18, 19 and 20 March 2021

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X