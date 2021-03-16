KVS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and important dates
New Delhi, Mar 16: The KVS Recruitment 2021 is underway. More details are available on the official website.
The recruitment on a contractual basis is for RT, TGT, PGT and other teaching and non-teaching posts in various Kendriya Vidyalayas. Candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format.
Eligibility:
PGT All Subjects - Candidate should be Post Graduate with 50% marks. Also with 50% marks B.Ed.
TGT All Subjects - Candidate should be Post Graduate with 50% marks. Also with 50% marks B.Ed.
PRTs - Candidates should be 12th pass or equivalent with 50% marks and 2 years / B.E.I.Ed./JBT.
KVS Recruitment 2021: Important dates
KV Sirsa Recruitment 2021 : 15 March 2021
KV Ludhiana Recruitment 2021: 17 and 18 March 2021
KV ITBP Karera Recruitment 2021 : 15 March 2021
KV Balasore Recruitment 2021 : 16, 17 and 18 March 2021
KV HP Recruitment 2021 : 18 March
KV AFS Gurgaon Recruitment 2021 : 24 March 2021
KV AFS Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 : 22 and 24 March 2021
KV AFS Halwara Recruitment 2021 : 19 and 20 March 2021
KV Saloh Recruitment 2021 : 23 March 2021
KV RDSO Lucknow Recruitment 2021 : 19 March 2021
KV No. 2 Patiala Recruitment 2021 : 17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2021
KV Berhampur Recruitment 2021 : 11 March 2021
KV Jalandhar Recruitment 2021 : 16 March 2021
KV Kapurthala Recruitment 2021 : 18, 19 and 20 March 2021