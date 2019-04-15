KVS admissions 2019: KVS releases merit list for class 2, What is the KV admission process

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 14: KVS admissions 2019 are underway and the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the merit list of students selected for admissions to class 2 onwards.

Under the KVS admission process 2019, the first list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to class 1 was announced on KVS official website on March 26.

Now, KV admissions class 2 merit list has been announced and those who have made it through the KV merit list can apply for admission before April 30, 2019.

For KV admissions to class 9, a test is conducted and seats are granted based on merit list created based on the score of the test.

KV admission process for the academic year 2019-20 began from March 1, 2019. KVS Class 1st admission online form was made available from March 1, 2019, onwards and the last date to submit KV admission online application was 19 March 2019.

The registration for class 2 and above (except class 11) began from April 2 at 8 am and ended on April 9 at 4 pm.

For instructions to apply for KV admissions 2019: Click Here

For the entire schedule of the KV admission process: Click Here

The list of provisionally selected candidates is out on the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan's (KVS) official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

Kendriya Vidyalaya or KV admission process: KV admission important dates:

There are two types of admissions, one for Class I and other for Class II onwards excluding Class XI admission.

KVS will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for Class I on March 26 and the second and third list will release on April 9 and April 23, respectively.

The merit list will be published only if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.

The KV registrations for admission to Class II onwards, except Class XI, which is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class will begin from April 2nd and last up to April 9th till 4 pm.

The list of selected candidates in Class II onwards admissions will be declared on April 12th, 2019.

Students who seek admission to class 11 should register online within 10 days after the declaration of board results. The last date for class 11 admission is July 7, 2019.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is a summation of 1093 central government schools affiliated to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) of the Government of India. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan oversees the functioning of all KVS schools in India.