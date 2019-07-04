  • search
    Kurukshetra University Results 2019: Full list of results declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 04: The Kurukshetra University Results 2019 have been declared. The results for the UG, PG courses are available on the official website.

    Prior to this the university has declared the results for sixth semester graduate programmes. Results for courses such as M.Sc Microbiology and other programmes were announced. The results are available on kuk.ac.in.

    Kurukshetra University Results 2019: Full list of results declared

    Kurukshetra University Results 2019: Full list

    • M.Sc. Microbiology 2nd Sem. (May-2019)
    • B.Sc. 2nd Year (April-2019)
    • B.Tech. Printing Graphic and Packaging 6th Sem. (May-2019)
    • B.Tech. Printing Graphic and Packaging 4th Sem. (Reappear)(May-2019)
    • B.Sc. Multimedia 6th Sem. (May-2019)
    • Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Designing(BFAD) 8th Sem. (May-2019)
    • Bachelor of Physical Education(B.P.Ed.) IVth Sem. (May-2019)
    • L.L.M. 2nd Sem. (May-2019)
    • Bachelor of Vocation (Business Process Outsourcing) 6th Sem. (May-2019)
    • M.Sc. Microbiology 4th Sem. (May-2019)
    • M.Phill (Political Science)(Reappear) May-2019
    • M.B.A. (5 Year Integrated Course)(Reappear) 6th Sem. May-2019
    • M.B.A. (5 Year Integrated Course)(Reappear) 4th Sem. May-2019
    • M.B.A. (5 Year Integrated Course)(Reappear) 2nd Sem. May-2019

    results

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
