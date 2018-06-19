English

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ends sit-in protest at L-G’s office

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called off his nine-day sit-in at the lieutenant governor's office after bureaucrats started attending meetings with AAP ministers.

    week-long sit-in protest

    The development comes after Baijal's office wrote to Kejriwal asking him to urgently meet bureaucrats to discuss their issues.

    Baijal's letter came a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked the government to arrange a meeting with Delhi bureaucrats to end the impasse that began with the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February this year.

    "(IAS) Officers are coming back to work," said Sisodia. Kejriwal had alleged that IAS officers were on strike to scuttle his government's work.

    Kejriwal, Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, and development minister Gopal Rai had camped at Baijal's office-cum-residence since June 11, refusing to leave until the L-G made IAS officers end an alleged strike and make them cooperate with their Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

    The bureaucrats have been at loggerheads with the AAP dispensation following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

