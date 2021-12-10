KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result to be declared today: Check timing

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) round 2 seat allotment result today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The KCET 2021 result will be declared after 4 pm today. Candidates will be able to exercise the options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result between December 10 and December 12 2021.

Those shortlisted will have to pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode. Candidates will also be required to complete the document verification at the allotted institutes. The last date to respond to KCET 2021 round seat allotment query is December 16 2021.

Candidates may delete or alter the order of higher options. The candidate will be allowed to add new options for any colleges and courses that come into the seat matrix after the first round. Candidates who are participating in this round imply they are looking for a better seat...If the candidate does not get any seat in this round then the seat allotted to him/her in the earlier round, if any, stands confirmed," the KEA said. The KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result once declared will be available on kea.kar.nic.in.

