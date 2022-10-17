YouTube
    JoSAA 2022 round 6 seat allotment result out: Check details

    New Delhi, Oct 17: The sixth round of seat allotment results of JoSAA 2022 was declared by Joint Seat Allocation Authority Candidates. The candidates can visit the official site: josaa.nic.in to check the result of round seat allocation.

    For checking the result, candidates need to have application number and password.

    The shortlisted candidates will have to pay the online fee and submit the required documents.

    Link to check JoSAA round 6 seat allotment ( https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/Applicant/Root/Candidatelogin.aspx)

    How to check JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment:

    • Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in
    • Click on the "View Seat Allotment Result Round 6" on the Home Page
    • Put your application number and password
    • Click and access JoSAA round 6 seat allotment result
    • Take the printout of the documents for future reference.

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 11:49 [IST]
    X