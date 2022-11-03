NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Here is the last date to submit application

JNU Admissions 2022: PG First merit list for MCA, MA, MSc admissions released; how to check

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the first merit list for post-graduate and ADOP admissions today. JNU PG Merit List 2022 is prepared based on the CUET PG score. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website.

The first list has been released for admission to PG programmes including MA, MSc, and MCA for the 2022-23 academic session. The list has also been released for the diploma programmes. The second merit list will be published on November 8 and the third list along with supernumerary seats list will be released on November 13.

After the PG First merit list is released, candidates have to complete pre-enrollment registration, pay fees and block seats between November 2 and 15. Physical vitrifaction of registration/admission will be done on November 14, 17 and November 21 to 23.

The final admission list after verification will be published by December 2.

How to download JNU PG 1st Merit List 2022:

Go to the official website of JNU - jnuee.jnu.ac.in .

. On the Home Page, Candidates can view on Admission Block.

Find the link for JNU PG 1st Merit List 2022.

Now open the Declaration of 1st Merit List -> CUET PG 2022

Download the Result and Check the Admission Schedule.

The classes for post-graduate course at JNU will begin on November 28 and the deadline for admissions registration is December 30.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 15:24 [IST]