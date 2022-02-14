YouTube
    JKBOSE Kashmir division 10th result 2021: New release date

    New Delhi, Feb 14: The JKBOSE Kashmir division 10th result 2021 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education was supposed to announce the result today, February 14. The board is however not releasing the result today and would do soon as it is in the last leg of the preparations.

    On February 18, JKBOSE released the result off the Class 12 and Jammu Division Winter Zone on February 4.

    The latest update suggests that the JKBOSE Kashmir division 10th result 2021 will be released on February 16, Wednesday. The JKBOSE Kashmir division 10th result 2021 once released will be available on jkbose.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
    X