  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam set to begin today cancelled

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam has been cancelled. More details are available on the official website.

    Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam set to begin today cancelled

    The JPSC cancelled the exams for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The commission had announced 267 vacancies which were to be filled through these exams. The application process was to begin today.

    It was announced that these exams would be held in a single phase and the advertisement for the same was released on February 26 2020. The notice says that the exam is being cancelled because the different departments that had notified the vacancies had withdrawn the requisitions. There is no clarity whether these exams would be notified again.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand examination

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X