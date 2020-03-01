Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam set to begin today cancelled

New Delhi, Mar 01: The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam has been cancelled. More details are available on the official website.

The JPSC cancelled the exams for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The commission had announced 267 vacancies which were to be filled through these exams. The application process was to begin today.

It was announced that these exams would be held in a single phase and the advertisement for the same was released on February 26 2020. The notice says that the exam is being cancelled because the different departments that had notified the vacancies had withdrawn the requisitions. There is no clarity whether these exams would be notified again.