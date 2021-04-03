JEE main April 2021 registration ends tomorrow: Direct link to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: The JEE main April 2021 registration ends tomorrow. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates who have not applied as yet can do so online until tomorrow ie April 4 till 11.50 pm. The last date to pay the fee is April 5 2021.

The registration process began on March 25 2021. The session three April will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The exam would be conducted on April 27, 28, 29, 30 in two shifts. The shifts would be conducted fro 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. More details are available on Jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to apply for JEE main April 2021 registration: https://testservices.nic.in/examSys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVj34FesvYg1WX45sPjGXBoodsCAPgItCPvwv6bGBGio