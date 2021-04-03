YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE main April 2021 registration ends tomorrow: Direct link to apply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The JEE main April 2021 registration ends tomorrow. More details are available on the official website.

    Candidates who have not applied as yet can do so online until tomorrow ie April 4 till 11.50 pm. The last date to pay the fee is April 5 2021.

    JEE main April 2021 registration ends tomorrow: Direct link to apply

    The registration process began on March 25 2021. The session three April will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The exam would be conducted on April 27, 28, 29, 30 in two shifts. The shifts would be conducted fro 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. More details are available on Jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Direct link to apply for JEE main April 2021 registration: https://testservices.nic.in/examSys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVj34FesvYg1WX45sPjGXBoodsCAPgItCPvwv6bGBGio

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jee

    Story first published: Saturday, April 3, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X