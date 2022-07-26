JEE Main 2022 Admit Card released: Direct link to download

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 26: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card. The same is available on the official website.

The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card has been released for Paper 2. The notice by the NTA ays that the admit card is for both candidates who arre appearing for B.Arch, B.Planning in Session 2 and for candidates who are giving their engineering and architecture entrance exam outside India.

The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 will be held on July 30 2022. Candidates taking the paper outside India will have the exams on July 28 and 29 2022. The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is available on https://nta.ac.in/NoticeBoardArchive.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 11:11 [IST]