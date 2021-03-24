JEE Main 2021 March Final Answer Key released: Results anytime soon

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: The JEE Main 2021 March Final Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

This would mean that the JEEM Main 2021 Result for the BTech paper will be available soon. The final answer key contains the correct answers to the questions that were asked in the examination. Prior to this the preliminary answer keys were released and students were allowed to raise objections.

The final answer keys were released after reviewing the objections. The NTA will not allow students to raise objections to the final answer keys. The final answer keys will be used to calculate the scores of the candidates and compile JEE Main 2021 March results. The final answer keys are available on jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.