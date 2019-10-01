JEE Main 2020 registration: Check revised dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: The JEE Main 2020 registration date has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

The release from the National Testing Agency says that the process would now conclude on October 10, 2019. The edition registration process to has been extended in view of a number of requests being received in this regard. The exam will be held twice for admissions to undergraduate courses.

The first exam would be held on January 2020, between January 6 and 11. The second one would be held between April 3 and 9 2020.

NTA in a release said, "In continuation of the Public Notice dated the 3rd September 2019 for submission of online application form of January JEE(Main)-2020 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) etc. in the next academic year (2020- 2021), it is hereby informed that the last date for submission of online application form, is extended from 30th Sept. 2019 to 10th Oct. 2019, in order to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form. This is being done in view of a number of requests being received in this regard."

Further, the release also added that other information remains the same as mentioned in the Public Notice dated the 3rd Sept. 2019. In case of any query with respect to the online application and fee payment, the applicants may contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (0120-6895200). For any Query use the Query Redressal System (QRS). For more updates and the latest news keep visiting the website of JEE (Main): https://jeemain.nta.nic.in."

JEE Main 2020 registration revised dates:

Online submission of application form: September 3, 2019, to October 10, 2019: Till 11.50 pm

Successful final transaction of fee: September 3, 2019, to October 11, 2019: Payment through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM Service up to 11.50 pm

Correction in particulars: October 14, 2019, to October 20, 2019: Till 11.50 pm