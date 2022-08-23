JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 released on jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi, Aug 23: The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 has been release4d. The same is available on the official website.

To access the JEE Advanced 2022 hall tickets, candidates will need their registration numbers, date of birth and mobile numbers. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28 for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The JEE Advanced website has made two practice tests available for candidates. The practice tests is aimed at accustoming the candidates with the online mode of the JEE Advanced test.

The JEE Advanced question papers will comprise of questions to test comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of candidates. Negative marks will also be cut for incorrect answers for some of the questions. The exam will be held in computer based mode at designated JEE Advanced Exam centres. The questions will be of multi choice type with either a single correct answer or a multi correct answers. The JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 is available on jeeadv.ac.in.

