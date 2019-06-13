JEE Advanced 2019 results date and time

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 13: The JEE Advanced 2019 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results for the entrance exam will be declared on Friday, June 14 2019 by 10 am. Candidates will also receive text messages regarding the results on their registered mobile numbers. Individual rank cards will not be sent to the candidates.

"However, qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation," said a notification. The results once declared will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.