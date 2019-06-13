  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE Advanced 2019 results date and time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: The JEE Advanced 2019 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    JEE Advanced 2019 results date and time

    The results for the entrance exam will be declared on Friday, June 14 2019 by 10 am. Candidates will also receive text messages regarding the results on their registered mobile numbers. Individual rank cards will not be sent to the candidates.

    "However, qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation," said a notification. The results once declared will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jee results

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue