YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JAC 12th arts result 2022 delayed: Expected next week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 25: The Jharkhand Academic Department has said that the 12th Arts and commerce results would be declared by next week. The JAC 12th arts and commerce results 2022 once declared will be available on the official website.

    According to reports the results have already been delayed this year. The comprehensive assessment process is the reason for the delay.

    JAC 12th arts result 2022 delayed: Expected next week

    Since there are some procedures to be followed, the Board is unable to give a proper date as to when the results would be declared. The JAC 12th exam was conducted from March to April. This year around five lakh students had appeared for the exams.

    The anticipation about the arts and commerce results is high considering that the science stream results were declared two days back.

    Students must keep their roll numbers and admit cards handy with the log-in credentials to check the results. The JAC 12th arts Result 2022 once declared will be available on www.jacresult.com and www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    jharkhand results

    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 13:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X