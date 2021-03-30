YouTube
    JAC 10th admit card 2021 released: Direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The JAC 10th admit card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card was released by the Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and download their admit cards. Students are also advised to visit their respective schools and collect the hard copy.

    The JAC Board exam will be conducted from May 4 to May 21. The Jharkhand Board Exams 2021 will be held in the morning shift from 9.45 am to 1 pm. The JAC 10th admit card 2021 is available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

    How to download JAC 10th admit card 2021:

    • Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 11:43 [IST]
