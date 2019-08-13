  • search
    ITI jobs: 126 HECL trainee vacancies announced; HECL trainee online application link

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 13: HECL trainee recruitment notification is out and 126 Trainee vacancies under ATS (Apprenticeship Training Scheme) ahs been announced on the official HECL website. Last date to apply for HECL Trainee jobs is August 26, 2019.

    The training for this batch for which the application has been invited would start on October 15, 2019. The HECL has invited online application from 8th/ 10th/ Matric/ ITI passed candidates.

    126 HECL trainee vacancies announced
    Download HECL trainee recruitment official notification: Click Here

    HECL trainee openings details:

    HECL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up these openings - Electrician-12 vacancies, Fitter-23 jobs, Machinist-22 posts, Welder-09 openings, Turner- 11 vacancies, Crane Operator-32 vacancies, Forger & Heat-Treater (FHT)-08 openings, Carpenter/Pattern Maker-04vacancies, Plumber-02 jobs and Foundry man/Moulder - 03.

    Direct link to apply for HECL Trainee jobs: Click Here

    How to apply online for HECL trainee vacancies:

    Go to official website hecltd.com.

    Click "Career" find the advertisement "Notice for inviting applications for Induction of 126 number of Trainees under ATS (Apprenticeship Training Scheme) for Session 2019-20 & 2019-21", click on the advertisement.

    HECL notification will open read it and check Eligibility.

    On the same page thereis a link to apply online. Click on it

    To apply enter you details correctly and make the payment.

    Finally click submit button and take the print of the application form.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 2:02 [IST]
