ITBP recruitment: How to apply online for 121 ITBP constable jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 07: ITBP recruitment for Constable posts is underway and the Indo Tibetan Border Police has invited applications for 121 ITBP Constable jobs in Group 'C' on its official website.

The official notification for the recruitment of Constable in Group 'C' under sports quota has been released on the ITBP official website.

The application has been invited for Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) on temporary basis which are likely to be made permanent in ITBP against Sports Quota. The last date to apply for these constable jobs is June 21, 2019.

Download ITBP Constable (General) jobs official notification: Click Here

ITBP constable (General Duty) jobs' main eligibility are that the aspirant should have completed matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent , and should have participated or won medal in sports as per the conditions mentioned in tthe ITBP official notification.

What is ITBP Constable Recruitment process

Documentation

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Merit List

Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

How to apply online for ITBP constable jobs under sports quota:

Visit ITBP official recruitment website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on new user registration on the top right hand side of the home page.

Fill out basic information and register first.

Now, using the registration information return to homepage in step-1 and login.

You will find at activated link which would say "POST OF CONSTABLE/GENERAL DUTY UNDER SPORTS QUOTA-2019 IN ITBP."

Click on it and fill up the information as per the instructions.

Pay the exam fee online and submitted scanned copy of required documents.

Submit

Keep the final acknowledgement and registration details for future communications.