    ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2019: Direct link to apply for 21 vacancies

    New Delhi, Sep 30: The ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    There are a total of 21 vacancies that have been announced by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The candidates can apply until October 14, 2019.

    Applicants should have secured 65 per cent in aggregate or CGPA of 6.84 out of 10 in the qualifying exam.

    On January 12, 2020, ISRO will conduct the written test at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

    "The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may apply duly following the procedure stated," the official notification states.

    "Candidates who are employed under Central/State Government, Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous Bodies, etc. have to submit 'No Objection Certificate' from the employer," the notice also states. To apply candidates can click the following link, https://apps.isac.gov.in/ced-2019A/advt.jsp.

