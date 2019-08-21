IRCTC’s new policy ‘No bill, your food is free’

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 21: IRCTC has announced that on Indian Railways the passenger need not pay for the food if the vendor is unable to furnish the bill.

    Railway minister Piyush Goyal had made twitter announcement "Transparent system, honest work: 'free food if no bill on railway stations'..."

    File photo of Piyush Goyal

    Also IRCTC has made it mandatory for the staff to carry POS machines which gives transparency in billing procedures.

    Point of Sale(POS) machines are introduced by IRCTC on all trains to overcome overcharging and regulate the billing process.

    On pilot basis SBC-NDLS Karnataka Express was made available with POS machines. Railways will commission POS machines on 26 more trains.

    IRCTC has also posted its officials aboard trains to monitor the catering services. The officials are being given Tablets(Tab) to collect passenger feedback.

    Many complaints were registered for overcharging of food items. Hence IRCTC will be taking action against erring vendors. This also includes cancellation of vendors licences if prices are not mentioned mentioned on the food boxes being served on the train.

    By adopting various new measures IRCTC is trying to offer more comfort for passengers and ensure accountability and also transparency in the catering system.

