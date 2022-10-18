IRCTC's affordable Dubai tour package: All you need to know

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 18: If you are planning a trip to Dubai for a holiday, then Indian Railways has come up with a great tour package for you. The IRCTC is now offering four-night and five days tour packages to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Kolkata.

This package provides an opportunity for the tourists to visit Burj Khalifa, Dhow Cruise Ride, Gala Dinner, Desert Safari with Belly Dance, and sightseeing of Abu Dhabi including the world-famous Mosque. Dubai is also a paradise for shopping lovers across the world.

The rates for the Dubai tour package differ with the dates. One can check for more details about the package on the official website of IRCTC- irctctourism.com.

"Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Kolkata offers an all-inclusive tour package of 04 Nights -05 days covering Dubai and Abu Dhabi," said the IRCTC.

Planning to visit Statue of Unity? Check this low-cost IRCTC tour package

"Dubai with its bold architecture and over-the-top style is the largest city of the United Arab Emirates that showcases a distinct blend of its Bedouin heritage and an ultra-modern culture," it added.

Package Cost per person

Single Sharing: 1,07,170

DBL Sharing: 86,980

Triple Sharing: 85,010

Child with Bed (05-11 years): 85,010

Child Without Bed (05-11 years): 70,320

Package includes

Return Airfare (Kolkata - Dubai - Kolkata) by AirIndia Airlines.

Visa

Hotel Accommodation in 3*Hotel on Twin/DBL/Triple sharing basis.

04 Nights accommodation at Dubai

04 Breakfasts + 04 Lunches + 04 Dinners as per itinerary

Dubai city tour and visit to Burj Khalifa

Desert Safari with BBQ dinner and belly dance

Abu Dhabi City Tour including Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Dhow cruise with buffet dinner.

MALL OF EMIRATES

All transfers and sightseeing by AC coach as per itinerary

5% GST

5% TCS (TCS amount will be deposited in Client income Tax document, Client may be able to claim refund from IT department as per Income Tax norms)

Service of English Speaking Tour Guide Ex-Dubai

Travel Insurance (up to 60 Years).

Package excludes

Optional Tour to Museum of the Future

Optional tour of Ferrari World.

Any increase in Airport Taxes, Fuel Surcharge.

Meals are pre-set & choice of menu is not available.

All Kinds of tips to drivers, guides, representative etc.

Any expenses of Personal nature such a laundry expenses, wine, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu.

Any services not specified in the inclusion activities of any kind are excluded in the package.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 15:48 [IST]