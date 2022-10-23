YouTube
    IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels over 100 trains

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 100 trains on Sunday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 83 trains scheduled to depart on occassion of Dhanteras i.e October 23 were fully cancelled while 23 trains were partially cancelled.

    The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like from several Indian cities like Satara, Pune, Pathankot, Varanasi, Lonand, Phaltan etc among others.

    Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

    The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 23, 2022.

    Full List of cancelled trains on October 23:

    01203 , 01324 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02517 , 03087 , 03094 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08503 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52538

    How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

    Open your web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.
    Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.
    Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 9:00 [IST]
    X