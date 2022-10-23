Dhanteras 2022: How much gold can you buy from Dubai

IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels over 100 trains

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled over 100 trains on Sunday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 83 trains scheduled to depart on occassion of Dhanteras i.e October 23 were fully cancelled while 23 trains were partially cancelled.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like from several Indian cities like Satara, Pune, Pathankot, Varanasi, Lonand, Phaltan etc among others.

Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

Tamil Nadu: Check the list of special trains operating from Chennai this Diwali

The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 23, 2022.

Full List of cancelled trains on October 23:

01203 , 01324 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 02517 , 03087 , 03094 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08503 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52538

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

Open your web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.

Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 9:00 [IST]