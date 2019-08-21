IRCTC Statue of Unity package: Visit world's tallest statue by train; details here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 21: IRCTC under the popular Bharat Darshan tour is offering nine days and eight nights tourist package, which will take passengers to the world's tallest statue Statue of Unity.

With this tour package, passengers will also be able to explore many pilgrimages including Indore (Omkareshwar), Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar), Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Porbander, Somnath, Vadodara(Statue of Unity).

Package Name: Bharat Darshan Yatra

Travelling Mode: Train

Class: SL class/ 3AC

Frequency: 27.09.19

Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

IRCTC Gaya-Gangasagar-Puri Yatra tour package; Check price, itinerary

Package tariff

For Sleeper class Rs 8,505 (Including Service Tax). All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

For 3AC class Rs 10,395 (Including Service Tax). All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com

Tour details

Day 01: Departure from Rewa towards Indore via boarding stations: Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur,Narsinghpur,Pipariya, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Habibganj, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, and Dewas. Overnight journey.

Day 02: Boarding of tourist at Maksi and Dewas, arrival at Indore. Visit to Omkareshwar temple by road and drop at Ujjain by road. Overnight stay at Ujjain.

Day 03: Morning visit to Mahakaleshwar. Board the train at 13:00 hours towards Ahmedabad. Arrival Ahmedabad at 22:00 hours. Overnight stay at Ahmedabad.

Day 04: Morning Visit to Sabarmati Ashram, Kochrab Ashram, and Akshardham temple. Departure from Ahmedabad to Dwarka at 23:00 hours, Overnight train journey.

Day 05: Arrival at Dwarka. Road visit to Porbander. Visit Kriti Mandir (Birth place of Mahatma Gandhi) at Porbander and drop at Dwarka. Overnight stay at Dwarka.

IRCTC offers 5-day tour to Kanyakumari, Rameswaram and Madurai; details here

Day 06: Visit Dwarkadeesh and Nageshwar temple and board the train at 22:00 hours towards Somnath. Overnight train Journey.

Day 07: Arrival Somnath. Visit Somnath Temple. Departure from Somnath towards Vadodara at 1500 hrs. Overnight train journey.

Day 08: Morning transfer by road (approx 100 kms from Vadodara) to visit for Statue of Unity (world's tallest statue). Departure from Vadodara to Rewa at 21:00 hours, Overnight train journey.

Day 09: De boarding of tourist at Ratlam, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore, Habibganj, Hoshangbad, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna. Arrival at Rewa at 21: 00 hours.