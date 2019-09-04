IRCTC offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package: Destination, fare details here

New Delhi, Sep 04: Under the 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train', the Indian Railways is offering the 'Dakshin Bharat Yatra' package that covers all spiritual destinations in South India. The nine nights and ten days tour package starts from 2 January 2020.

The destinations covered in this route are Mysore, Bangalore, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Madurai, Rameshwaram and Tirupati.

Boarding Point: CSMT, Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchvad, Pune, Daund , Kurduvadi, Solapur, Gulbarga, Wadi.

Deboarding Points: Wadi, Gulbarga, Solapur, Kurduvadi, Daund, Pune, Chinchvad, Lonavala, Kalyan, CSMT

Destination Covered: Mysore - Bangalore - Kanyakumari - Trivandrum - Madurai - Rameshwaram - Tirupati

Package Details

Traveling Mode: Train

Station/Departure Time: CSMT : 00:30 hrs

Class: 3AC &SL

Frequency: 02.01.20

Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Hotel Name: Not Applicable

Price

Standard: Rs 9,450

Comfort: Rs 11,550

For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com