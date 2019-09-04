IRCTC offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package: Destination, fare details here
New Delhi, Sep 04: Under the 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train', the Indian Railways is offering the 'Dakshin Bharat Yatra' package that covers all spiritual destinations in South India. The nine nights and ten days tour package starts from 2 January 2020.
The destinations covered in this route are Mysore, Bangalore, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Madurai, Rameshwaram and Tirupati.
Boarding Point: CSMT, Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchvad, Pune, Daund , Kurduvadi, Solapur, Gulbarga, Wadi.
Deboarding Points: Wadi, Gulbarga, Solapur, Kurduvadi, Daund, Pune, Chinchvad, Lonavala, Kalyan, CSMT
Destination Covered: Mysore - Bangalore - Kanyakumari - Trivandrum - Madurai - Rameshwaram - Tirupati
Package Details
Traveling Mode: Train
Station/Departure Time: CSMT : 00:30 hrs
Class: 3AC &SL
Frequency: 02.01.20
Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Hotel Name: Not Applicable
Price
Standard: Rs 9,450
Comfort: Rs 11,550
For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com