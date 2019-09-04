IRCTC offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package: Destination, fare details here

  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 04: Under the 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train', the Indian Railways is offering the 'Dakshin Bharat Yatra' package that covers all spiritual destinations in South India. The nine nights and ten days tour package starts from 2 January 2020.

    The destinations covered in this route are Mysore, Bangalore, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Madurai, Rameshwaram and Tirupati.

    Boarding Point: CSMT, Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchvad, Pune, Daund , Kurduvadi, Solapur, Gulbarga, Wadi.

    Deboarding Points: Wadi, Gulbarga, Solapur, Kurduvadi, Daund, Pune, Chinchvad, Lonavala, Kalyan, CSMT

    Destination Covered: Mysore - Bangalore - Kanyakumari - Trivandrum - Madurai - Rameshwaram - Tirupati

    Package Details

    Traveling Mode: Train

    Station/Departure Time: CSMT : 00:30 hrs

    Class: 3AC &SL

    Frequency: 02.01.20

    Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

    Hotel Name: Not Applicable

    Price

    Standard: Rs 9,450

    Comfort: Rs 11,550

    For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com

