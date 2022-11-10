IRCTC offers 9-day Gujarat tour package: Check details

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Indian Railway has come up with a special tour package to Gujarat, renowned for its beaches, temple towns and historic capitals. The tour package will include visit to major cities like Bhuj, Rann of Kutch, Dwarka, Somnath, Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity.The tour package is for 8-nights 9-days which will include meals.

"Gujarat, the Land of the Legends, is the birthplace of many freedom fighters like the legendary Mahatma Gandhi- the Father of Nation, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others who fought the freedom struggle, infusing the qualities of tolerance, brotherhood, non-violence and patriotism into Indians," said the IRCTC.

"Stretches out into the Arabian Sea with a coastline of 1600 kms long, Gujarat is renowned for its beaches, temple towns and historic capitals. Sculpture, handicrafts, arts, festivals also make the state rich. Aavo Padharo, words of welcome in the language of Gujarat because it is here that these words ring truly and the guest is 'God' and the people of Gujarat are gregariously friendly, inviting and will entice you to come again and again," it added.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, the trip would cost Rs 17,035.

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 23:40 [IST]